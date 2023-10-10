Key & Peele Leaving Netflix: Where to Watch After November

Key & Peele, the beloved sketch-comedy show that has captivated audiences since its debut in 2012, is set to leave Netflix on November 1st, 2023. The show, known for its unapologetic humor and tackling of various subjects, has enjoyed three successful seasons on the streaming platform.

Netflix initially added Key & Peele to its library in November 2022 on a one-year license, which is now coming to an end. Although the show was not mentioned in Netflix’s New on Netflix newsletter, there is still a possibility of renewal. However, various sources, including NewonNetflix.info and Flixable, have confirmed the departure of Key & Peele on November 1st.

If you’re a fan of Key & Peele and wondering where you can continue watching the show, there is good news. Both Hulu and Paramount+ offer all five seasons of Key & Peele. While it’s unclear if Hulu will have a similar arrangement to Netflix, Paramount+ is likely to be the show’s permanent streaming home.

For Netflix subscribers seeking alternative comedy content, shows like I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson and W/ Bob & David offer a similar comedic style. And if you’re craving more from the talented cast, Keegan-Michael Key can be seen in Friends from College, The Pentaverate, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, and The Bubble. Fans of Jordan Peele can explore his Universal horror movies or find his work in Wendell & Wild and Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.

As with any removal on Netflix, it’s important to note that these plans are subject to change. Keep an eye out for updates on What’s on Netflix for the latest news on departing titles.

Source: What’s on Netflix