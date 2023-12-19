Phosphorus Found in Unexpected Location in the Universe

New research has revealed that phosphorus, a critical ingredient for life, has been discovered in a surprising location in the Universe. Previously, it was believed that phosphorus was created in violent supernova explosions caused massive stars. However, scientists have now found phosphorus on the outskirts of the Milky Way galaxy, where these kinds of stars are not typically found. This discovery suggests that there may be other means of producing this essential element for life.

Stars are responsible for creating almost all the elements in the Universe. When the first atoms formed, they consisted mainly of hydrogen and a small amount of helium. Other elements, including phosphorus, were formed later stars through fusion reactions in their cores. Phosphorus is not produced through the fusion processes of stars similar to our Sun, but rather during supernova explosions.

Supernovae are also crucial for distributing elements into space. When massive stars explode, they scatter heavy elements into the interstellar medium, where they are taken up new generations of stars, planets, and other celestial objects. However, these massive stars are not expected to form in the outskirts of galaxies, where matter is sparse. Therefore, the presence of phosphorus in a cloud on the edge of the Milky Way is puzzling to scientists.

There are two leading explanations for the presence of phosphorus on the galactic outskirts. The first is the galactic fountain model, which proposes that supernova explosions transport elements from the inner regions of the galaxy to the outer regions. However, there is limited evidence to support this model. The second explanation is neutron capture, a process discovered in less massive stars, where isotopes of silicon capture extra neutrons to form phosphorus. This model seems to align with the recent discovery of phosphorus in the distant region of the Milky Way.

This finding of phosphorus expands the habitable zone of the galaxy, which is determined the presence of the NCHOPS elements – nitrogen, carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, phosphorus, and sulfur. Planets in the habitable zone must have all these elements to support life as we know it. Previously, astronomers did not consider the galactic outskirts in the search for extraterrestrial life due to the belief that there was not enough phosphorus in these regions. However, with this new discovery, scientists can now widen their search and explore distant exoplanets for signs of life.