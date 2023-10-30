Top Boris Johnson Aide Changed WhatsApp Settings During Covid Inquiry Planning

A top aide to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under scrutiny for changing the settings on a senior government WhatsApp group to automatically delete messages during the planning stages of the official Covid inquiry. The WhatsApp group, known as ‘PM Updates,’ consisted of Johnson’s closest advisers and included discussions on crucial Covid policies and the Department of Health and Social Care’s response plans.

The change made Martin Reynolds, Johnson’s principal private secretary at the time, means that potentially vital discussions within the group are no longer accessible as evidence in the inquiry. Hugo Keith, counsel to the inquiry, highlighted the significance of the deleted messages, stating that Reynolds was responsible for relaying crucial information to the prime minister regarding the pandemic on a daily, if not hourly basis.

When questioned about his decision to enable the disappearing message function around the time the public inquiry was announced, Reynolds stated that he could not recall the exact reason behind his actions. However, he denied any intention to prevent the inquiry from accessing the messages. Reynolds acknowledged that discussions regarding the establishment of the official inquiry were already underway when he made the decision to automatically delete the messages.

The introduction of disappearing messages WhatsApp in 2020 has raised concerns about the potential loss of official records. While the setting is currently permitted for use on UK government devices, it is generally expected that important information should be retained and recorded. This case highlights the need for clear guidelines regarding the preservation of digital communications in government settings.

In addition to Reynolds’ actions with the WhatsApp group, the inquiry also revealed other WhatsApp messages exchanged between cabinet secretary Simon Case and Martin Reynolds. Case expressed his frustration about being associated with the ‘Partygate’ probe, for which he had to recuse himself after it was discovered that parties had taken place in his office. Case vented his anger to Reynolds, stating that he felt unfairly attacked for something he was not involved in and that he had to bear the consequences as the boss.

This week, the inquiry is set to hear testimony from former senior adviser Dominic Cummings and former head of communication for Number 10, Lee Cain. Their insights will contribute to the ongoing examination of political governance and decision-making during the pandemic.

