Artifact, Kevin Systrom’s News-Aggregator App, Adds Links Feature

Artifact, the news-aggregator app created Kevin Systrom, the billionaire co-founder of Instagram, has recently introduced its new “Links” feature. This feature allows users to share links to various types of content including websites, songs, videos, and personal blogs. Systrom has referred to these links as the “gems of the internet.” The addition of this feature marks a significant step in Artifact’s evolution and has already led to a significant increase in downloads.

Systrom has emphasized that Artifact is powered a recommendation algorithm that aims to prevent the app from becoming a platform for clickbait. Instead, the app aims to highlight genuine and interesting content, including lesser-known blogs and websites, rather than focusing solely on popular influencers with a large following.

Prior to the introduction of the Links feature, Artifact curated content exclusively from select news publishers using artificial intelligence. The decision to allow user-generated content has the potential to greatly boost the app’s growth. However, Systrom acknowledges that he still faces fierce competition from established platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, as well as emerging players like TikTok and Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter).

Artifact is still in the early stages of considering monetization options, so Systrom has some distance to cover before he can truly compete with the larger rivals in the industry. In a recent interview, Systrom highlighted the need for innovation in information consumption and expressed his interest in providing utility and value to users.

As Artifact continues to grow and evolve, Systrom is committed to addressing the challenges of misinformation and safeguarding against the sharing of false or harmful content. The app utilizes a two-phase moderation process, employing artificial intelligence algorithms to scan for questionable or malicious content, followed manual review the Artifact team. At present, the community of Artifact users has been well-behaved, resulting in limited moderation issues.

Systrom believes that Artifact sets itself apart from other news aggregation apps prioritizing taste and curation over clickbait and sensationalist headlines. The app aims to offer a unique and personalized experience for users, showcasing a wide range of content beyond just the most popular topics of the day.

