Kevin Spacey Reflects on his Influence and Political Views in Christmas Video

In his annual Christmas video, Kevin Spacey sits down with Tucker Carlson to discuss his past influence on Netflix and share his thoughts on the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Diverging from his usual impersonation of Frank Underwood, Spacey takes on a reflective tone as he explores his significant impact on the streaming platform and his views on political candidates.

Addressing the recent allegations made against him, Spacey states that it is “bizarre” for Netflix to have publicly cut ties with him based solely on those allegations, especially now that they have been proven false. He asserts that Netflix owes its success to him, claiming, “I put them on the map, and they tried to put me in the ground.”

Transitioning to the political sphere, Spacey offers his take on the candidates who have dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. Using his characteristic wit, he compares the situation to jumping into a jacuzzi with a temporary excitement that eventually fades away. He playfully mentions Mike and his quick exit from the race, labeling him as “A Little Too Pensive.”

Spacey also shares his admiration for Vivek, referring to him as “Drain the Ramaswamy,” and expresses his support for Nikki Haley, praising her toughness. He humorously implies that Haley, like himself, may have learned from his portrayal of Frank Underwood. He believes that the country needs a fearless leader who is unafraid to take decisive actions when necessary.

While this year’s Christmas video takes a different direction from previous ones, Spacey’s reflections on his impact and political views provide an intriguing perspective. As fans await further developments, it remains to be seen how Spacey’s involvement in the entertainment industry and his political viewpoints will continue to unfold.