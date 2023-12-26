Kevin Spacey Criticizes Netflix for Firing Him Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

In a recent interview, actor Kevin Spacey expressed his disappointment with Netflix for firing him from the hit show House of Cards over allegations of sexual assault. Spacey claimed that it was due to his contribution that Netflix achieved its success, and he found it strange that they decided to sever ties based on unproven allegations.

Spacey, known for his role as Frank Underwood in House of Cards, made these comments in character during a Christmas Eve interview on a television show. He highlighted that he had been acquitted of sexual assault charges in a highly publicized trial in the UK and was also cleared of molesting fellow actor Anthony Rapp in a separate case in New York.

While Spacey’s remarks might be seen as some of his most pointed on the topic, they come after more than a dozen men have accused him of sexual misconduct. Netflix terminated Spacey’s contract in 2017 and wrote his character out of the final season of House of Cards. Additionally, they canceled a biopic based on the life of writer Gore Vidal in which Spacey was set to star.

During the interview, Spacey acknowledged that the media plays a role in perpetuating such scandals and suggested that they are merely trying to stay relevant. He also mentioned his recent performances in Oxford and his appearance in the Welsh micro-budget thriller, Control.

Netflix has yet to respond to Spacey’s comments. The streaming platform has been at the forefront of the #MeToo movement and has taken steps to distance itself from individuals accused of sexual misconduct. Spacey’s firing from House of Cards was part of this broader effort.

While Spacey believes that he played a significant role in Netflix’s success, the streaming platform seems to be moving forward without him. Only time will tell if his claims about his contributions to the company hold any validity.