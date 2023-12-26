In a recent interview with journalist Tucker Carlson, Kevin Spacey made several bold claims about his relationship with Netflix. The two-time Oscar-winning actor, who had been absent from the film and television scene following allegations of sexual abuse, confidently declared that Netflix owes its success to him.

Spacey accused Netflix of attempting to bury him after severing ties with him over allegations that were ultimately proven false. The actor expressed his disbelief at the platform’s decision, stating, “It’s bizarre that (Netflix) decided to sever the relationship with me over allegations that have now been proven false.”

Furthermore, Spacey boldly asserted that Netflix owes its existence to him: “I don’t think there’s any doubt: Netflix exists because of me. I put them on the map, and they are trying to bury me.” According to the actor, every time someone opens the Netflix application, his presence is somehow felt, further emphasizing his importance to the platform.

Spacey’s claims come after his acquittal last July on charges of sexual assault in London. The court found him “not guilty” of all accusations that had been brought against him four men between 2001 and 2013.

However, it is important to note the divergence in the interview setting. Tucker Carlson, the journalist conducting the interview, is a Fox News anchor who was fired for spreading false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 US presidential election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. This context adds an intriguing layer to the conversation, as both Carlson and Spacey found themselves ousted from their respective platforms.

While Spacey’s claims may spark controversy, his assertion of being a significant factor in Netflix’s success highlights the ongoing debate surrounding the influence of individual actors on streaming platforms. However, it remains to be seen how Netflix will respond to Spacey’s allegations and whether they will address his involvement in their rise to prominence.