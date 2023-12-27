Kevin Spacey Claims Netflix Owes Him Credit for Their Success

Kevin Spacey is speaking out against Netflix, the platform that he believes owes its success to him. In a recent interview, the actor expressed his frustration over being publicly cut off the streaming giant amid allegations of sexual misconduct and assault.

Spacey, who rose to fame with Netflix’s hit series House of Cards, accused the company of making a hasty decision to sever ties with him based solely on allegations that he claims have been proven false. Last year, a New York court cleared Spacey of molesting actor Anthony Rapp, and more recently, a UK court found him not guilty of sexually assaulting four men.

“It is bizarre that they decided to publicly cut ties with me on allegations alone,” Spacey stated. “I don’t think there’s any question Netflix exists because of me. I put them on the map, and they tried to put me in the ground.”

Interestingly, Spacey has a tradition of resurrecting his House of Cards character, Frank Underwood, during the holiday season. This year, he sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson, answering questions in Underwood’s Charleston accent, blurring the lines between reality and performance.

When asked about the authenticity of his current situation, Spacey responded, “It’s probably a little of both. What’s true, what’s false, what’s life, what’s art, what’s real, what’s performance? I love it when these things interact because then it gets interesting.” He also expressed a willingness to adapt to public demand playing any role they want him to.

As the controversy surrounding Kevin Spacey continues, it remains evident that the actor feels undervalued Netflix, despite his belief that he played a significant role in the platform’s success. The ongoing debate about the boundaries between personal misconduct and artistic contributions maintains its relevance in Hollywood.