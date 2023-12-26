Kevin Spacey Sends Bold Message in Annual Christmas Video

In a surprising move, Kevin Spacey released his annual Christmas message, reprising his famous character Frank Underwood from the hit TV series “House of Cards.” This year, Spacey was joined conservative pundit Tucker Carlson in the thought-provoking video.

During the conversation, Carlson praised Spacey for his role in putting Netflix on the map with his portrayal of Frank Underwood. Spacey responded expressing his disappointment in Netflix’s decision to sever ties with him based on allegations that have since been proven false. He declared, “Netflix exists because of me. I put them on the map and they tried to put me in the ground.”

Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood, is known for his manipulative and power-hungry nature. In the video, he hinted at a potential run for the presidency in the fictional 2024 election, stating, “We need to get some adults back in the room… Our country needs to stop apologizing and stiffen up.”

Spacey also shared his thoughts on the current crop of election candidates, mentioning his support for Vivek ‘Drain the Ramaswamy’ and Nikki Haley, while taking a swipe at former Vice President Mike Pence. He playfully criticized him, saying, “It’s a little bit like jumping in the jacuzzi with a boner. You know it ain’t gonna last forever.”

Throughout the video, Spacey blended reality with performance, challenging the audience to question what is true and what is art. He also took the opportunity to mock traditional news outlets, suggesting that they often prioritize sensationalism over objective reporting.

This annual Christmas video from Kevin Spacey demonstrates his resilience and desire to reclaim his place in the entertainment industry. Despite the controversies that have surrounded him, Spacey remains a talented actor and a figure who knows how to captivate an audience.