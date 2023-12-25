Kevin Spacey Reflects on Career and Political Ambitions in Recent Interview

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Kevin Spacey, known for his role as Frank Underwood in the hit series “House of Cards,” discussed his career and aspirations for the future. Spacey, who was fired from the show in 2017 following sexual misconduct allegations, has been vocal about his innocence and the impact these allegations had on his career.

During the interview, Spacey remained in character as Frank Underwood, claiming that Netflix owes its success to him. He expressed his disappointment with the public’s response to the allegations, stating, “They decided to publicly cut ties with me on allegations alone, allegations that have now been proven false.”

One notable aspect of the interview was Spacey’s reference to the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election. In character as Frank Underwood, Spacey hinted at his own potential presidential bid, stating, “Our country needs to stop apologizing and stiffen up. We have so many people running with so many different issues… But let’s be honest, more people are killed online trolls every day.”

When asked about the candidates who have already dropped out of the race, Spacey shared his thoughts with his typical wit and charm. He referred to former candidate Mike as “A Little Too Pensive” and expressed support for Vivek and Nikki Haley, suggesting that they had learned a thing or two from watching him on “House of Cards.”

Throughout the interview, Spacey blurred the lines between reality and performance, paralleling the ambiguity often explored in his acting roles. He addressed the idea of what is true and what is false, what is life and what is art, and what is real and what is performance.

This interview marks another chapter in Spacey’s unconventional approach to public appearances. Since facing the sexual assault allegations, he has released annual videos on Christmas Eve, in which he speaks as Frank Underwood. These videos have generated significant attention and controversy.

While Spacey’s future in Hollywood remains uncertain, his recent interview showcases his continued charisma and ambition. Whether he returns to the screen or enters the political arena, Spacey’s talent and ability to captivate an audience are undeniable.