Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Announces Retirement from Congress

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has announced his resignation from Congress, bringing an end to weeks of speculation about his future following his ouster from his leadership role in October. McCarthy shared his decision in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, stating that he will be departing from the House at the end of the year to serve America in new ways.

McCarthy’s retirement adds to the growing list of members leaving Congress amidst increasing polarization that has hindered the operation of the legislative body. The news comes just a day after Rep. Patrick McHenry, who temporarily served as speaker after McCarthy’s ouster, also announced his departure.

Without McCarthy, the Republicans’ slim majority in Congress will shrink even further, with the party holding only 220 seats to the Democrats’ 213. The loss of McCarthy’s seat adds to the uncertainty surrounding the party’s majority, particularly with an upcoming special election for Rep. George Santos’ seat. The Cook Political Report has labeled the district as a toss-up.

McCarthy, who represented California’s 20th District, has been a significant figure within the Republican Party. However, his ouster as speaker brought into question his future in politics. McCarthy had previously stated that he did not want to make a hasty decision and wanted to ensure that his next steps were aligned with his true intentions.

While McCarthy’s tenure as speaker may have been turbulent, with his power limited due to a fractured party, he remains a prominent figure within the Republican Party. His departure from Congress has generated mixed reactions from his colleagues. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged McCarthy’s lengthy career and thanked him for his service, despite their policy differences. McCarthy’s successor, House Speaker Mike Johnson, wished him well and commended his contributions to the Republican Party.

Moving forward, McCarthy’s retirement has raised questions about the future direction of the Republican Party and the potential impact on Congress’s ability to work effectively amidst deepening divisions.