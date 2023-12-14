Kevin McCarthy Resigns from Congress, Impacting House GOP Majority

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has officially announced his resignation from Congress, which will take effect at the end of this year. This decision, following his removal from the speakership two months ago, will further narrow the already slim majority of the House GOP. The party’s majority will depend on the results of upcoming special elections in 2024.

Having served in office for 17 years, McCarthy reflected on his accomplishments in a recent op-ed, expressing no regrets about his tenure. Despite being ousted as speaker after just nine months, he emphasized the importance of doing what he believed was right.

McCarthy’s departure from Congress has prompted plans for a party to honor him, organized House Republicans. Although the celebration was arranged before his public announcement, it serves as a way to thank McCarthy and bid him farewell, according to sources involved in the planning.

However, McCarthy’s time in office has not been without its challenges, and he has made some enemies within the House GOP Conference. Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, for example, took the opportunity to celebrate McCarthy’s departure, while Majority Leader Steve Scalise expressed both support for his friend’s decision and acknowledgement of the tensions that exist within the party.

As McCarthy prepares to leave his position, the House GOP faces an uncertain future in terms of their majority status. The upcoming special elections in 2024 will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in determining the party’s strength moving forward. Nevertheless, McCarthy remains positive, stating that he gave his all during his time in Congress and wouldn’t have had it any other way.

The departure of Kevin McCarthy marks a significant change for the House GOP, highlighting the challenges and fluctuations within the party’s leadership. Only time will tell how this decision will impact both the Republicans and the broader political landscape.