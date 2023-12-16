Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to Resign from Congress

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who faced an ouster from his own party earlier this year, has announced his resignation from Congress at the end of the month. McCarthy shared his decision in an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal, stating that he plans to serve America in new ways. While his departure marks a fall from GOP leadership, McCarthy affirmed that his work is only just beginning. The longtime Republican politician had faced speculation about his future following his removal as House Speaker a group of Republican backbenchers over personal and policy disputes earlier this year.

In his op-ed, McCarthy expressed his commitment to recruiting and fundraising for House Republican candidates, an area where he has been recognized as a strong asset. He revealed plans to support and mentor the next generation of leaders for the Republican Party, as it continues to expand.

However, McCarthy’s resignation will further diminish the power of his party’s fundraising efforts. Throughout his political career, he has been praised for his ability to raise substantial amounts of money and recruit diverse candidates, which played a significant role in shifting the Republicans from the minority to the majority.

The departure of McCarthy will also impact the Republican majority in the House of Representatives. With the recent expulsion of former Representative George Santos due to ethical concerns and federal charges, the Republicans’ slim majority is further reduced. Speaker Mike Johnson will only be able to lose three GOP votes on each measure before falling below a simple majority. Johnson, however, downplayed the impact of McCarthy’s resignation, emphasizing the unity and collective efforts of the party.

McCarthy’s departure will trigger a special election in his ruby red congressional district in California’s Central Valley. Candidates will have the opportunity to campaign and vie for the seat, attracting a wave of interest before the state’s campaign filing deadline on December 8.

In making this decision, McCarthy ends a 16-year career in the House, which saw him rise from longtime Congressman to positions of leadership within the Republican Party. Despite differences in policy, President Joe Biden acknowledged McCarthy’s work and expressed appreciation for their ability to collaborate on shared priorities.