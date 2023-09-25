The Viral Kevin James Meme: Where It Came From and Why It’s Trending

Social media users have likely come across an old photo of Kevin James making its rounds as memes this week. The image shows the American actor smirking and shrugging, and it has been captioned with various phrases such as “when u accidentally like a selfie from 34 weeks ago” and “Hey aren’t you that guy from that meme.”

So, where did this Kevin James picture come from, and why are people sharing it? The viral meme originates from a promotional shot from James’ ’90s sitcom, “The King of Queens.” The show aired on CBS from 1998 to 2007, spanning nine seasons and 207 episodes. The photo, taken Tony Esparza for CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images, features James in character as Doug Heffernan with his hands in his pockets.

The image gained meme status after being posted @ChampagneAnyone on Twitter with the caption “me after 1 double rum and diet.” Since then, it has been used with various captions reflecting different emotions, including guilt, cheekiness, and confidence. However, the humor surrounding the meme has garnered mixed reactions, with some users pointing out the photo’s original purpose as a promotional shot.

Only time will tell whether this meme will remain a fleeting viral moment or become a lasting phenomenon. Regardless, it has certainly captured the attention of social media users.

Sources:

– Getty Images (Image source)

– Know Your Meme (First known use of the image as a meme)