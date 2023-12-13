Kevin Hart: What Now? Available for Streaming on Netflix

Summary: The highly anticipated stand-up comedic concert film, Kevin Hart: What Now?, starring Kevin Hart himself, is now available for streaming on the popular platform, Netflix. This film is based on his successful 2015 tour and marks his third theatrical release.

Kevin Hart takes on the role of Agent 0056, working for the esteemed MI6 agency. The movie follows him as he attends a high-stakes poker game event with his girlfriend, Money Berry. However, things quickly take a turn for the worse. The star-studded cast also includes Don Cheadle, Halle Berry, David Meunier, Ed Helms, Peter Mensah, and Joey Wells.

To watch Kevin Hart: What Now? streaming via Netflix, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan that suits your needs:

– $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $22.99 per month (Premium)

3. Create an account entering your email address and password.

4. Provide your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans to cater to varying preferences. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, includes almost all movies and TV shows available on the platform. However, it does feature ads before or during content. This plan allows you to watch in Full HD and on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan, on the other hand, provides the same content but is entirely ad-free. Additionally, users can download content on two supported devices and even add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

For the ultimate viewing experience, the Premium Plan offers content for four supported devices simultaneously, displayed in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six devices at a time and have the option to include two additional members who don’t reside in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

In Kevin Hart: What Now?, the comedian delivers a memorable performance in front of a massive crowd of 50,000 people at the iconic outdoor venue of Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

