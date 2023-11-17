Kevin Hart Seriously Funny: Where to Watch?

Comedian Kevin Hart has become a household name in the world of stand-up comedy, known for his hilarious and relatable performances. One of his most popular specials, “Seriously Funny,” has left audiences in stitches with his unique brand of humor. But where can you watch this side-splitting show? Let’s find out.

“Seriously Funny” is a stand-up comedy special Kevin Hart that was released in 2010. In this hour-long performance, Hart takes the stage to share his witty observations and personal anecdotes, covering a wide range of topics from relationships to parenting and everything in between. His energetic delivery and ability to connect with the audience make this special a must-watch for comedy enthusiasts.

If you’re wondering where you can catch “Seriously Funny,” you’re in luck. The special is available on various platforms, ensuring that you can enjoy Hart’s comedic genius at your convenience. Here are some popular options:

1. Netflix: As one of the leading streaming services, Netflix offers “Seriously Funny” as part of its extensive comedy collection. Simply search for Kevin Hart in the platform’s search bar, and you’ll be laughing in no time.

2. Amazon Prime Video: If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can stream “Seriously Funny” for free on Prime Video. Just head to the platform and search for the special to start laughing along with Kevin Hart.

3. Hulu: Another popular streaming service, Hulu also provides access to “Seriously Funny.” Subscribers can easily find the special searching for Kevin Hart in the platform’s library.

FAQ:

Q: What is “Seriously Funny”?

A: “Seriously Funny” is a stand-up comedy special Kevin Hart, known for his hilarious and relatable performances.

Q: Where can I watch “Seriously Funny”?

A: You can watch “Seriously Funny” on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu.

Q: Is “Seriously Funny” available for free?

A: If you have a subscription to Netflix or Amazon Prime, you can stream “Seriously Funny” for free. However, Hulu requires a subscription to access the special.

In conclusion, if you’re in need of a good laugh, Kevin Hart’s “Seriously Funny” is a fantastic choice. With its availability on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu, you can easily enjoy this comedic gem from the comfort of your own home. So grab some popcorn, sit back, and prepare to be entertained one of the funniest comedians of our time.