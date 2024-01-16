Actress Sofia Vergara and Kevin Hart Share Heartwarming Moment Backstage

Summary: Actress Sofia Vergara recently shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram account, showing her and comedian Kevin Hart sharing a warm hug backstage. The video captured a sweet moment between the two stars, despite their height difference. This comes as Vergara continues to promote her return to the small screen in the Netflix series “Griselda”, a story based on a notorious Colombian drug trafficker.

In a heartwarming display of friendship, actress Sofia Vergara and comedian Kevin Hart were seen sharing an affectionate moment backstage. In a video posted on her Instagram account, the two stars can be seen embracing each other, with Hart’s head resting against Vergara’s heart.

While the height difference may have made the hug a bit awkward, it was clear that the two had an undeniable connection. Despite their contrasting statures, their genuine friendship shone through in this touching moment.

Sofia Vergara has been making headlines lately as she promotes her upcoming role in the Netflix series “Griselda”. The show tells the story of one of Colombia’s most infamous drug traffickers, who had close ties to Pablo Escobar. The series is set to premiere on January 25, 2024, and fans are eagerly anticipating Vergara’s return to the small screen.

In addition to her professional endeavors, Vergara has also been open about the personal tragedies she has faced. During an appearance on the Spanish talk show ‘El Hormiguero’, the actress shared her firsthand experience with the devastating impact of drug trafficking in Colombia.

As fans eagerly await the release of “Griselda”, the heartwarming video of Sofia Vergara and Kevin Hart serves as a reminder of the genuine connections that can be formed in the entertainment industry. It showcases the power of friendship and the ability of two talented individuals to find common ground, despite their differences.