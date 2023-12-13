Netflix Announces the Return of Its Comedy Festival in 2024

Netflix is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest in 2024. The festival, taking place in Los Angeles from May 2 to May 12, will feature over 300 live stand-up shows, special events, table reads, sketches, and more. This year’s lineup boasts some of the world’s best comedians and artists, promising an unforgettable 11 days of laughter.

Among the standout performances at the festival are Katt Williams, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Trevor Noah, Mike Epps, David Letterman, Wanda Sykes, Marlon Wayans, Luenell, Roy Wood Jr., and many more. These comedic legends will take the stage and showcase their talent, guaranteeing a hilarious experience for all attendees.

Netflix’s VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, Robbie Praw, expressed excitement about the festival, stating, “This is a special time for comedy, both for Netflix and the genre at large. In the 10 years that we’ve been doing stand-up, we’ve seen the art form reach levels we didn’t think possible. This festival aims to capture this moment bringing together the world’s best comedians for an unforgettable 11 days.”

The festival will feature several highlights across various venues, including the Hollywood Bowl, The Forum, the Greek Theatre, The Wiltern, The Dolby Theatre, The Montalban, YouTube Theater, and many more. From legendary comedians hosting table reads to live performances recorded for Netflix specials, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

The complete schedule and the latest information can be found on the official website. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest and witness the comedic brilliance of these top-tier performers. Get ready for laughter, hilarity, and a truly unforgettable experience at the 2024 festival.