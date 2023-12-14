How to Stream Kevin Hart: I’m a Grown Little Man on Netflix

If you’re in the mood for a good laugh, then Kevin Hart’s comedy special, “I’m a Grown Little Man,” is just what you need. Known for his wisecracking humor and ability to poke fun at himself, Hart delivers an animated and original stand-up performance that will leave you in stitches.

“I’m a Grown Little Man” is available for streaming on Netflix, the popular pay-per-view, over-the-top streaming service. With Netflix, you can enjoy a wide range of original and acquired films and television series from various genres, making it the perfect platform to watch Kevin Hart’s hilarious performance.

To watch “I’m a Grown Little Man” on Netflix, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup to create an account.

2. Choose a payment plan that suits you. Netflix offers three options:

– $6.99 per month (standard with Ads): This plan provides access to most movies and TV shows but may include ads before or during the content. You can watch in Full HD and on two supported devices simultaneously.

– $15.49 per month (Standard): This ad-free plan allows you to watch in Full HD on two supported devices at once. You can also download content and even add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

– $22.99 per month (Premium): With this plan, you can enjoy content in Ultra HD on up to four supported devices simultaneously. You can download content on up to six devices, and there’s an option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

3. Enter your email address and password to create your Netflix account.

4. Enter your preferred payment method.

Once you’ve completed these steps, you’re all set to stream Kevin Hart’s “I’m a Grown Little Man” on Netflix. Sit back, relax, and prepare to laugh uncontrollably as Hart takes you on a hilarious journey through race, work, and his personal life.

Please note that streaming services are subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to double-check the information provided.