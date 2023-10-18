Kevin Hart and Chris Rock Join Forces for Stand-Up Tour Documentary

Kevin Hart and Chris Rock joined forces last year for a stand-up tour titled Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed. The duo performed five shows across New York and New Jersey in July. Now, Netflix is set to release a documentary that follows the pair on their tour.

Titled Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only, the documentary will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the tour. It will delve into the personal lives, struggles, triumphs, and the brotherhood of the two comics. Directed Rashidi Harper, known for his work on Hip Hop Uncovered, the documentary promises to offer an intimate and candid portrayal of Hart and Rock.

The production of the documentary involves several notable names. Hart, Bryan Smiley, and Luke Kelly-Clyne will produce for Hartbeat, Rock for CR Enterprises, and Malcolm Spellman, Oby M. Okoye, and Rashidi Harper for The 51B. Executive producers include Thai Randolph, Jeff Clanagan, Mike Stein, Dave Becky, Kevin Healey, JC Del Barco, and Ty Walker.

Last year, Hart expressed his excitement about the joint tour, stating, “This is a major moment in comedy and one for the history books.” The documentary will undoubtedly capture the significance of their collaboration and give viewers a unique perspective on the journey of two comedy legends.

