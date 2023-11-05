New Trailer for Netflix’s Action-Packed Heist Comedy “Lift” Starring Kevin Hart

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming comedy-thriller, “Lift,” and it promises a high-flying heist operation like never before. Directed F. Gary Gray, the film centers around Cyrus Whitaker, played Kevin Hart, who leads an international team of thieves tasked with stealing $500 million in gold from a mid-air passenger plane.

In the trailer, Hart’s character explains the gravity of the mission to his crew, highlighting the immense risk involved. With the fortune at stake landing in the wrong hands, failure is not an option. “Half a billion in gold is on its way to a terrorist cell,” Hart warns. “We gotta steal it mid-flight, 40,000 feet in the air.”

As the team prepares for the heist, obstacles and complications arise, forcing them to think on their feet and improvise. Despite the challenges, Whitaker remains confident in their abilities. “All right then, let’s show them what true artistry looks like,” he proclaims at a crucial moment.

Directed F. Gary Gray, known for his work on “The Fate of the Furious” and “The Italian Job,” “Lift” promises an action-packed and comedic thrill ride. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, and Sam Worthington.

Fans can look forward to the release of “Lift” on Netflix on January 12, 2023. The film is directed F. Gary Gray, with the script written Daniel Kunka. Kevin Hart serves as the lead and also produces alongside Bryan Smiley, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon, Matt Reeves, and Adam Kassan.

