Remembering Kevin Dale Cheever: A Compassionate Caretaker

Kevin Dale Cheever, a resident of Superior for many years, passed away on October 4, 2023, after fighting a courageous battle against cancer. Born on December 5, 1952, in Rice Lake, WI, Kevin was known for his dedication to his family and his love for outdoor activities and technology.

Throughout his life, Kevin was a sportsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He had a passion for computers and proudly considered himself a computer geek. His quick wit was often accompanied a slightly dark sense of humor, and his determination was unmatched.

However, it was Kevin’s role as a caretaker that will be most fondly remembered. His family always came first, and he cherished his daughter, fiancée, siblings, nieces, and nephews. Kevin will be greatly missed, but his memory will live on through the love he shared with those closest to him.

Kevin is survived his fiancée, Michele Bertram, his daughter Kaytlyn Nelson, and his siblings: Robert Cheever, Dennis Cheever, Debra Cheever, Terrence (Hye) Cheever, Tamara Campbell, and Gail Trombley. He was preceded in death his parents and grandparents.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the medical staff and palliative care team at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN, for their compassionate care, both for Kevin and his loved ones. Their support and kindness made a significant difference during this challenging time.

A Celebration of Life for Kevin will be held on October 16, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Downs-LeSage Funeral Home in Superior. Those who wish to leave a condolence message or sign the guestbook can visit www.downs-lesage.com.

Sources:

– Downs-LeSage Funeral Home

– St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN