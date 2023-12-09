Kevin Costner and Jewel Spotted Together at Tennis Fundraiser

In a surprising turn of events, Hollywood actor Kevin Costner and singer Jewel were seen getting cozy at a recent tennis fundraiser. The two stars were photographed embracing each other, sparking rumors of a new romance.

The photos, which were shared TMZ, captured Costner wrapping his arms around Jewel as she gave a speech at the event held in the British Virgin Islands. Witnesses at the fundraiser noticed the chemistry between the pair, with one source revealing, “There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up.”

Jewel also took to social media to share her experience at the fundraiser, expressing her gratitude towards Costner. She explained that Costner had been kind enough to mentor the children involved in her foundation, Inspiring Children. The singer also praised the event and the involvement of other notable figures such as Richard Branson.

While both Costner and Jewel have remained tight-lipped about the nature of their relationship, their actions speak volumes. The viral photos and Jewel’s shoutout on social media suggest that there may be more than just a friendship between the two.

Costner, 68, and Jewel, 49, are both well-known figures in their respective fields, and fans are curious to see where this newfound connection will lead. As news of their potential romance spreads, followers of the stars are eagerly waiting for any further updates.

Only time will tell if Costner and Jewel’s chemistry on the tennis court will transition into a lasting romance off the court. For now, fans can only speculate and enjoy the excitement of this unexpected pairing.