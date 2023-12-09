Kevin Costner and Jewel Spark Romance Rumors at Tennis Fundraiser

Summary: Hollywood star Kevin Costner and singer Jewel have sparked romance rumors after being photographed getting cozy at a recent tennis fundraiser. The viral photos show Costner embracing Jewel while she gives a speech at the event. Sources say that the pair were flirty and had a noticeable chemistry. Jewel also took to social media to thank Costner for mentoring their kids at the event.

In a surprising turn of events, Hollywood actor Kevin Costner and singer Jewel have found themselves at the center of romance rumors. The two stars were recently spotted getting cozy at a tennis fundraiser, where Costner was photographed wrapping his arms around Jewel during her speech.

Although both Costner and Jewel have yet to confirm any romantic involvement, sources who witnessed their interaction claim that there was a definite connection between the two. “You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on,” revealed an insider. “They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up.”

Jewel also took to social media to give a glimpse into her time at the event, expressing her gratitude towards Costner for mentoring their kids. “Every year, my foundation [Inspiring Children] and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event,” she wrote. “It’s an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest, and play with my son! [Kevin Costner] was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self.”

While fans eagerly speculate about the nature of their relationship, only time will tell if Costner and Jewel’s connection on the tennis court will translate into something more off the court. Until then, both stars continue to captivate audiences with their respective talents and philanthropic efforts.

