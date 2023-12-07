Kevin Costner Files Lawsuit Against Taylor Sheridan, Shaking Up “Yellowstone” Franchise

In a shocking turn of events, Hollywood superstar Kevin Costner has taken legal action against Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of the immensely popular TV series “Yellowstone.” The lawsuit, which was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that an oral agreement between the two was breached, threatening to change the narrative of how the show came to be.

Costner claims that back in 2017, Sheridan approached him with the concept for “Yellowstone” and promised him a 50% ownership stake in the show in exchange for taking on the lead role. According to Costner, he agreed to a pay cut based on this promised ownership, trusting Sheridan’s word.

However, Costner now alleges that Sheridan failed to honor their agreement. Shockingly, it is alleged that Sheridan sold his ownership share in “Yellowstone” to ViacomCBS for a jaw-dropping $150 million, all without Costner’s knowledge or consent. This unexpected turn of events has pitted the two industry powerhouses against each other in a heated legal battle.

The lawsuit brought Costner, seeking unspecified damages, underscores the gravity of the alleged betrayal. This legal dispute could have far-reaching implications for future collaborations in Hollywood, casting doubt on the mechanics of creative partnerships within the entertainment industry.

While Costner has taken legal action, there has been no response from Taylor Sheridan or his legal representatives so far. The entertainment world eagerly awaits any statement or clarification from Sheridan’s camp that may shed light on his perspective and influence public opinion.

In the midst of this legal drama, fans of “Yellowstone” are left wondering about the show’s future. Will Costner’s lawsuit impact the series or will it continue unabated, separate from the real-life courtroom battles? Only time will tell how this Hollywood power struggle will shape the destiny of “Yellowstone” and the dynamics within the entertainment industry.

The ongoing legal dispute between Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner adds an intriguing real-life layer to the “Yellowstone” universe. This lawsuit serves as a reminder of the complexities and challenges that can arise when creative minds come together in the entertainment industry. The future of “Yellowstone” and the relationships involved will be determined in due course, as this Hollywood showdown unfolds.