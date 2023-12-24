Title: Shocking Celebrity Splits of 2023: Kevin Costner, Sofia Vergara, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, and Jeremy Allen White

Summary: The year 2023 witnessed the unraveling of several high-profile celebrity relationships, leaving fans in shock. Among the couples who called it quits were Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, and Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner had been together for almost 19 years before filing for divorce. The couple, who met in the ’90s, had three children together. Their divorce settlement remains undisclosed.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s seven-year marriage came to an end. The couple had met in 2014 and got married in 2015. They released a joint statement announcing their decision to divorce and requested privacy.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that they had been separated since 2016, although they remain close and supportive of each other. Pinkett Smith’s memoir, “Worthy,” sheds light on their unique relationship and the incident at the 2022 Oscars.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth ended their 12-year marriage. The couple, who met in 2010, have one child together. Witherspoon cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce filings and emphasized that their priority is the well-being of their son.

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin, who had been friends since their teenage years, began dating in 2013. They welcomed their first daughter in 2023 but eventually decided to part ways.

The year 2023 proved to be a tumultuous one for these couples, illustrating the challenges faced in even the most high-profile relationships. While their individual reasons for splitting remain personal, their stories serve as a reminder that love and relationships are complex and ever-changing.