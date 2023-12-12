Kevin Costner and Jewel Spark Romance After a Trip to Richard Branson’s Island

Amidst the aftermath of his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner seems to have found a potential love interest in singer Jewel. The two have been seen getting cozy during a recent getaway to Richard Branson’s Caribbean island. While some speculated that their relationship is serious, sources close to the pair reveal that they are simply “having fun” at this stage.

It was Richard Branson who played cupid, inviting both Costner and Jewel to his private island for Thanksgiving weekend. Over the course of their trip, the two developed a friendship that eventually blossomed into a romance. Jewel, a long-time friend of Branson, seemed to have a newfound happiness whenever she was with the Oscar-winning actor.

Insiders claim that their relationship is still in its early stages. They were seen being flirty and affectionate during their time together, but they were also careful to keep things under wraps. However, their chemistry was evident to those who saw them, and it was clear that something special was brewing between them.

Jewel, who was previously married to rodeo cowboy Ty Murray, has a 12-year-old son from their relationship. Costner, on the other hand, recently finalized his divorce with Baumgartner and has a total of seven children from his previous marriages and relationships.

While it remains to be seen where their romance will lead, the connection between Costner and Jewel appears to be growing stronger. As they continue to enjoy each other’s company, fans can’t help but wonder if this newfound love will stand the test of time.