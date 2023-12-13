New Netflix Thriller “Leave the World Behind” Takes Audiences on a Terrifying Journey

In the gripping new Netflix thriller “Leave the World Behind,” audiences are taken on a heart-pounding ride as two families are forced to confront the unknown and fight for their lives. Produced Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, the film has captured the attention of viewers worldwide, claiming the top spot on Netflix’s movies list.

Set against a backdrop of eerie music, the story unfolds as married couple Amanda (Julia Roberts) and Clay (Ethan Hawke) and their children seek refuge in a luxurious home on Long Island. Yet, their peaceful retreat quickly turns into a nightmare when a series of unexplainable events begin to unfold. From an enormous oil tanker crashing onto their doorstep to an influx of eerily large numbers of deer on the property, the families find themselves facing a mysterious technological blackout and an uncertain future.

Amidst the chaos, they are surprised the arrival of G.H. (Mahershala Ali) and his daughter, who claim to be the rightful owners of the house and seek sanctuary from the outside world. As tensions rise and the families struggle to coexist, Amanda begins to suspect that a scruffy-looking man with an old Dallas Cowboys hat (played Kevin Bacon) may have foreseen the blackout.

While Bacon’s character supports the Cowboys in the film, off-screen, he is a vocal supporter of the Philadelphia Eagles. Fans of the actor may also notice a subtle nod to his hometown, Philadelphia, with a 76ers mug on Clay’s bedside table in the opening scene.

“Leave the World Behind,” written and directed Sam Esmail, the creator of “Mr. Robot,” is based on the bestselling novel of the same name Rumaan Alam. This fictional masterpiece marks the first executive-produced fictional movie Higher Ground Productions.

With a critics score of 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has garnered praise for its gripping storytelling. However, the audience score remains at a modest 38%, with some viewers expressing dissatisfaction with its length. Notably, Tesla founder Elon Musk took to social media to mock the film’s portrayal of self-driving cars.

In a review, Variety writer Peter Debruge draws comparisons between “Leave the World Behind” and the works of acclaimed filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, noting the film’s ability to deliver a more satisfying apocalyptic experience.

Embark on a journey of suspense and survival with “Leave the World Behind,” now available for streaming on Netflix. Watch the official trailer below.