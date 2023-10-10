Woman who sold explicit images of herself blackmailed social media user

A woman from Kettering, Jodie Gaffney, who sold sexually explicit images of herself online, blackmailed a social media user who liked one of her pictures. She threatened to expose him to his girlfriend unless he paid her money. Initially, he complied with her demand, but refused a second one. The blackmail only came to light when police examined Gaffney’s phone after she assaulted another woman in her home. Gaffney was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court.

Gaffney had an account on which she sold explicit images of herself as a business. The police discovered evidence of her blackmailing a man who had liked one of her images and had a girlfriend. Gaffney sent him a message saying she would tell his girlfriend about what he had done unless he paid her £40. He sent her the money, but she then demanded £150. When he refused, Gaffney sent his girlfriend a screenshot of their messages.

Upon hearing the case, His Honour Judge David Herbert KC told Gaffney that blackmail was a “mean and unpleasant offence” and not a legitimate part of her social media activities. The blackmail came to light during the investigation into an assault that occurred in February 2022. Gaffney and another woman, Tasharna Spiers, went to the victim’s house after a dispute on social media and assaulted her. The incident was partially recorded a third person.

Gaffney pleaded guilty to blackmail, theft, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, while Spiers admitted theft and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Gaffney was given a suspended prison sentence of 22 months, with an order to complete 45 rehabilitation activity days. Spiers received a suspended prison sentence of nine months, with an order to complete 20 rehabilitation activity days and 60 hours of unpaid work. Both women are also prohibited from contacting their victim for five years under a restraining order.

Sources:

– Northampton Crown Court