Kesha Reconsiders the Lyrics of Her Hit Single “TiK ToK” Following Recent Lawsuit

Kesha, the renowned musician currently on her Only Love Tour, stunned the audience at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium on Saturday night with an unexpected twist in her performance of her breakout hit single “TiK ToK.” In a departure from the original lyrics, the 36-year-old pop star modified the song’s opening line from “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy” to “Wake up in the morning feeling just like me.”

This surprising alteration comes in the wake of a recent lawsuit filed Cassie Ventura against music mogul Diddy (known his real name, Sean Combs). Ventura, the singer of the popular track “Me and U,” accused Combs of years of alleged abuse, including physical assaults and coercion into engaging in sexual acts with male sex workers while he watched. According to court documents, when Ventura attempted to separate from Combs in 2018, she claims he forcibly entered her home and raped her despite her repeated objections.

Just 24 hours after the lawsuit was filed, a settlement between Ventura and Combs was reached, allowing her to resolve the matter on her own terms. In a statement issued her attorney, Douglas Wigdor, Ventura expressed her gratitude for the support of her family, fans, and legal team.

Combs also offered a statement of his own, emphasizing that the decision to settle does not imply any admission of wrongdoing and reiterating his denial of the allegations. His lawyer, Ben Brafman, emphasized that settling a lawsuit in no way undermines the producer’s firm denial of the claims.

While Kesha’s modified lyrics in “TiK ToK” may seem unrelated to the lawsuit, they reflect her thoughtful reflection on the current discourse surrounding abuse and the importance of empowering oneself. The change highlights Kesha’s evolution as an artist and her commitment to supporting survivors of abuse.

