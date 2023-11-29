McDonald’s Introduces Exciting Collaboration with Kerwin Frost

McDonald’s continues to capture the hearts of nostalgic fans with its latest celebrity collaboration. This time, the fast-food giant has teamed up with Kerwin Frost, a renowned artist and DJ from Harlem, known for his contributions to fashion and music. The collaboration marks the launch of the reimagined McNugget Buddies, scheduled for release on December 11.

Originally introduced in 1988 as part of a limited-time Happy Meal promotion, the McNugget Buddies gained popularity as they featured 10 different variations of McNuggets characters in various costumes. With the new “Kerwin Frost Box,” McDonald’s aims to provide a unique unboxing experience, following the success of last year’s collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market, which resulted in a substantial increase in foot traffic.

Building on the success of their previous collaborations, McDonald’s plans to expand this campaign to global markets as part of its “One McDonald’s Way” strategy. Kerwin Frost, like Cactus Plant Flea Market, is renowned in the streetwear scene and is the founder of the highly popular collective, Spaghetti Boys. Known for their viral YouTube videos and streetwear collaborations, Frost brings his own childhood memories of McDonald’s to life reimagining the iconic McDonald’s characters.

Through the Kerwin Frost Box, fans can expect a lineup of reimagined McNugget Buddies that embody different aspects of self-expression. The characters include Kerwin Frost, the Mayor of Frost Way, who encourages the Buddies to be true to themselves, and Darla, the Dreamer, a talented singer pursuing her superstar dreams while working at the local McDonald’s in Frost Way.

To enhance the collaboration, McDonald’s is introducing an exclusive line of merchandise in collaboration with Kerwin Frost. Fans can look forward to purchasing items from the McNugget Buddy collection as well as vintage pieces from Frost’s personal archive. Additionally, the collection features a new footwear silhouette known as the Fry Guy shoes, inspired the Kerwin Frost McNugget Buddy.

Not only is the collaboration an exciting opportunity for McDonald’s enthusiasts, but it also serves a greater purpose. A portion of the proceeds generated from the Kerwin Frost Box will be donated to the Harlem Arts Alliance, a nonprofit organization that supports emerging and established artists.

McDonald’s continues to impress marrying nostalgia with contemporary collaborations, and the Kerwin Frost Box promises to be a collectible treat for fans of all ages.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the significance of the McNugget Buddies collaboration with Kerwin Frost?

The collaboration represents a unique collaboration between McDonald’s and Kerwin Frost involving the reimagined McNugget Buddies, which are beloved characters from the past.

2. Who is Kerwin Frost?

Kerwin Frost is an artist and DJ from Harlem known for his contributions to the fashion and music industry. He is the founder of the popular collective, Spaghetti Boys, and has a strong presence in the streetwear scene.

3. How can fans support the collaboration?

Fans can support the collaboration purchasing items from the exclusive McDonald’s x Kerwin Frost merchandise collection, available on kerwinfrost.com. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Harlem Arts Alliance.

4. When will the Kerwin Frost Box be available?

The Kerwin Frost Box is set to launch on December 11, alongside the release of the McDonald’s x Kerwin Frost merchandise line.

5. Are there any other highlights of the collaboration?

In addition to the reimagined McNugget Buddies, the collaboration introduces the Fry Guy shoes, a new footwear silhouette inspired the Kerwin Frost McNugget Buddy. The partnership aims to bring together the worlds of fashion, music, and McDonald’s nostalgia.