The Exclusive Coldplay Concert Experience: Basil Zempilas and His A-List Crowd

Basil Zempilas, Perth’s well-known Lord Mayor, has found himself in the spotlight once again. Recent polling commissioned The West Australian has shown Zempilas’ popularity rivaling that of current Liberal leader Libby Mettam, sparking speculation about his future political ambitions. While Zempilas has downplayed his interest in becoming the next Liberal premier of Western Australia, his actions seem to speak louder than his words.

Last week, Zempilas attended an exclusive Coldplay concert at Optus Stadium, joining 60,000 fans in an unforgettable experience. However, it was not just his presence at the concert that caught people’s attention. Zempilas took to his social media channels, sharing a series of photos featuring some influential individuals within Western Australia’s power circles.

In one photo, Zempilas was seen alongside Kerry Stokes, the media mogul and owner of The West Australian. This was a particularly interesting pairing, as Stokes has been known to exert influence on the state’s political landscape. Another intriguing photo showcased Zempilas with Nigel Satterley, a well-known Rich Lister who has had his fair share of clashes with the West Australian Liberals.

But the list doesn’t stop there. Zempilas was also seen rubbing shoulders with Maryna Fewster, an executive at Seven West, and her husband Steve, who holds a prominent position at APM. APM’s founder, Megan Wynne, was also present at the concert, adding to the star-studded gathering. Philanthropists Rhonda Wyllie and Nicola Forrest were among the attendees as well, highlighting the exclusive nature of the event.

It is interesting to note that the concert was bought and paid for the government, potentially placing Zempilas in an awkward position given his political aspirations. While the exact details of the government’s payment to Live Nation, the entertainment giant responsible for bringing Coldplay to Perth, remain unclear, the concert certainly generated excitement throughout the city.

The Coldplay concert coincided with a government-led energy transition summit, making for an interesting confluence of events. Rumors circulated that Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin, was approached to perform at the summit, but discussions never progressed beyond the musical realm. Perhaps Martin felt that his heartfelt dedication to Western Australia during the concert was already a significant gesture.

As Basil Zempilas continues to navigate the political landscape, his actions and associations will undoubtedly come under scrutiny. Attending an exclusive Coldplay concert with a crowd of influential figures only adds to the intrigue surrounding his future ambitions. Regardless of his intentions, Zempilas’ presence at the concert provided a unique glimpse into the connections that shape Western Australia’s power dynamics.

