Kerry Katona Breaks Down After Watching Netflix’s BECKHAM Series

Former Atomic Kitten star, Kerry Katona, shared a selfie on Instagram showing her in tears. However, it was not due to any personal reasons or emotional turmoil. Kerry revealed that she had just finished watching the new BECKHAM series on Netflix, and she couldn’t control her emotions. In the caption, she praised Victoria and David Beckham, calling them an incredible couple and mentioning how impressed she was with their family.

The BECKHAM series is a four-part sports documentary that follows the life and career of David Beckham and his wife Victoria. It explores how David became a global phenomenon through his football career and many brand deals. The series also delves into their personal life and includes a revelation from Victoria about the unhappiest time in their marriage. During that period, allegations emerged of David cheating on Victoria with his former personal assistant, Rebecca Loos, leading to significant strain on their relationship.

The documentary is the first time that David and Victoria have publicly spoken about these allegations. They both express the difficulties they faced during that time and the fight they had to put in to save their marriage. Victoria admitted that it was the most unhappy she had ever been, and David talked about feeling physically sick every day at the thought of facing the world while dealing with the fallout.

Additionally, the series touches on David’s infamous red card moment in the 1998 World Cup, which resulted in him being sent off. It recounts the abuse he faced from the British public, being spat at, called names, and even being confronted angry football fans. David states that he was clinically depressed until his goal against Greece in the 2002 World Cup restored him as a national hero.

The BECKHAM series provides an intimate look into the lives of this iconic couple and sheds light on the challenges they have faced in their relationship and careers. It is currently available to watch on Netflix in the UK.

Sources:

– Kerry Katona’s Instagram post

– Netflix’s BECKHAM series