Video footage circulating on social media platforms has captured a concerning incident involving the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia and Crimea. Smoke was seen engulfing the bridge, prompting speculation about possible aerial attacks on the annexed peninsula. Authorities linked to Moscow, which installed control over Crimea in 2014, issued an air raid alert for two hours and temporarily halted traffic on the bridge as a precautionary measure.

The footage, shared on various platforms, shows a smokescreen intended to obscure potential missiles or drones targeting the bridge. While it remains uncertain whether the smoke was merely a precaution or part of a military exercise, the situation has heightened tensions in the region. Recent months have witnessed an escalation in attacks Ukraine on Crimea, which it aims to recapture as part of its ongoing conflict with Russia.

What is notable about these attacks is that Kyiv rarely claims responsibility for them. This lack of attribution makes it difficult to ascertain the exact extent and nature of the strikes. Ukrainian internal affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko, who shared the footage on a social media platform X (formerly Twitter), did not provide any additional information regarding the incident or clarify Ukraine’s involvement.

The governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, took to Telegram to inform residents that Russia’s military was engaged in efforts to destroy possible air threats across the peninsula. He urged people to prioritize safety staying in temporary shelters or secure locations. While air alerts were subsequently lifted, the incident has undeniably raised concerns about the security and stability of the region.

FAQ

Why was there smoke on the Kerch Bridge?

The smoke on the Kerch Bridge was seen as a potential indication of aerial attacks targeting Crimea, which is controlled Russia. The exact nature and purpose of the smoke remain unclear. It is uncertain whether it was a precautionary measure or part of a military exercise.

Who is responsible for the attacks on Crimea?

Ukraine has been engaged in ongoing conflict with Russia and has previously expressed its intent to recapture Crimea. However, it is important to note that Kyiv rarely claims responsibility for specific attacks, making it challenging to attribute blame accurately.

How have tensions escalated in Crimea?

Tensions have risen in Crimea due to a series of increasing attacks Ukraine. These attacks have been intensifying in recent months, with Crimea remaining a contentious area in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

What is the current situation in Crimea?

Following the incident on the Kerch Bridge, air alerts were lifted, but concerns about the security and stability of the region persist. Authorities have issued a yellow level of terrorist danger for Crimea and neighbouring Russian regions, where Ukrainian Armed Forces are believed to have carried out attacks.