New Generation of Malayalis Embrace Their Roots Despite Living Abroad

Kerala has always been known for its diaspora population, with many people from the state settling abroad for study and work opportunities. This trend has been observed since the 1980s and has continued to grow in recent years. However, despite living in different parts of the world, these young Malayalis still hold a deep connection to their cultural roots.

On the occasion of Kerala Day, we spoke to several popular non-resident Keralites (NRKs) who have gained fame as content creators. They use their platforms to showcase their Malayali identity and provide a glimpse into their lives abroad while preserving the essence of Kerala culture.

One such content creator is Appu, a software engineer based in Vancouver, Canada. Through his cookery-based content, he infuses Malayalam pop culture references and anecdotes about his life in Canada. Despite moving away from his hometown in Angamali, he remains connected to Kerala culture and ensures that it reflects in his posts. “My way of keeping my cultural ties stable is through food, and my content is my way of passing this on to friends and future generations,” says Appu.

Keerthy Venugopal, a traditionally modern Malayali girl residing in the UK, also emphasizes the importance of preserving her cultural identity. As a chef, she posts mouthwatering Kerala cuisine on social media, even though she works in a western restaurant. “I’ve tried to adopt a western outlook, but I have felt that it was not necessary. I am proud to keep up my identity,” says Keerthy.

Similarly, Devi Lalithambika, a pastry chef living in Sweden, ensures that her content reflects her love for traditional Malayali food. Although it is challenging to find Malayali ingredients, she is determined to pass on her culture to her daughter. “Now, she speaks Malayalam fluently and talks to our families back home every day,” says Devi.

These content creators and many others like them are a testament to the fact that distance cannot sever the bond between Malayalis and their roots. Through their videos and posts, they bridge the gap between their adopted home countries and Kerala, keeping the flame of Malayali culture alive.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is a “Malayali”?

A: A Malayali is a person who hails from the Indian state of Kerala.

Q: What is a “NRK”?

A: NRK stands for Non-Resident Keralite, referring to people of Kerala origin who live outside of Kerala, usually in other countries.

Q: Why do Malayalis settle abroad?

A: Many Malayalis settle abroad for better study and job opportunities, often in search of higher salaries and improved living standards.

Q: How do these content creators showcase their Malayali identity?

A: These content creators infuse their videos and posts with references to Malayalam culture, traditional festivals, food, and pop culture to maintain a connection with their roots.

Q: Why is it important for these Malayalis to preserve their cultural identity?

A: Preserving their cultural identity helps them stay connected to their roots, maintain a sense of belonging, and pass on their traditions to future generations.