Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

The Tragic Murder: A Fresh Perspective on the Disturbing Incident

A shocking crime unfolded at a hotel in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where a 20-year-old man from Kerala was apprehended the local police for the alleged murder of his girlfriend. The young man, identified as Ashiq, is accused of strangling the victim to death during an argument over his relationship with another woman. The chilling discovery of the lifeless body came to light when Ashiq posted a picture of her on his WhatsApp status, causing alarm among their mutual friends who promptly alerted the authorities.

The deceased, Fousia, was a second-year nursing student, and both Ashiq and Fousia hailed from Kollam, Kerala. The couple had been involved for five years, secretly marrying at some point. They had even become parents during their late teens but made the difficult decision to give their baby up for adoption.

As investigations into the case unfolded, it was revealed that Fousia had confronted Ashiq regarding photographs of him with another woman found on his phone. The confrontation escalated into a heated argument, during which Ashiq reportedly assaulted Fousia before ultimately strangling her to death with his t-shirt. This horrific act was further compounded Ashiq’s decision to share an image of Fousia’s lifeless body as his WhatsApp status.

The tragedy surrounding this incident had dark roots, as it was discovered that two years prior, Fousia had ended their relationship after learning of Ashiq’s multiple affairs with other women. This led her to file a complaint with the Kerala police, resulting in Ashiq’s arrest under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Following his release, Ashiq apologized to Fousia, and the couple had seemingly rekindled their relationship.

As the investigation continues, authorities are also exploring the possibility of any additional motives behind the murder. Fousia’s body has been transferred to the Chromepet government hospital for a post-mortem examination, and law enforcement officials are working tirelessly to uncover any further details related to this tragic incident.