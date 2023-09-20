Woman Uses Husband’s Social Media Account to Post Obscene Content Against Stepdaughter

Police in Idukki, India, have registered a case against a 20-year-old woman who allegedly used her husband’s social media account to post obscene content about his 11-year-old daughter from a previous marriage. The woman, who is not yet arrested due to being a nursing mother, admitted to her actions out of anger following a fight with her husband over their baby’s legitimacy.

The complaint was lodged the man’s daughter and her grandmother after they discovered the offensive post. The Thodupuzha police station conducted an investigation and determined that the stepmother was responsible. The woman has confessed to her actions.

The police have registered a case under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Juvenile Justice Act, Indian Penal Code, and the Information Technology Act. Some of the provisions in these acts are non-bailable offenses.

Although the woman has not been arrested yet, the police plan to consult the jurisdictional court before taking further action due to her involvement in caring for her infant.

All the electronic devices belonging to the couple have been seized and sent for forensic examination to gather more evidence in the case.

Source: News18 (PTI)

Definitions:

POCSO – Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

FIR – First Information Report, a complaint filed with the police to initiate an investigation.

Syndicated News Agency – News agency that provides news content to multiple outlets.