NIA Files Chargesheet in Kerala Train Arson Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against the sole accused in the Kerala train arson case. Sharukh Saifi has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and other acts for setting a train coach on fire, resulting in three deaths and nine injuries.

According to the chargesheet, Sharukh was self-radicalised through propaganda material found on social media. He followed radical Islamic preachers, some of whom were based in Pakistan, and was influenced their extremist ideologies. He boarded the train, sprinkled petrol on passengers, and set the coach ablaze using a lighter.

After committing the act, Sharukh traveled in the same train until Kannur before fleeing to Ratnagiri in Maharashtra, where he was subsequently arrested. The accused had chosen Kerala as the location for the attack to prevent recognition and had planned to return to a normal life afterwards.

The NIA took over the investigation after it was initially registered the Kozhikode Railway Police Station and later a Special Investigation Team. During their investigation, the agency conducted raids in Delhi and seized several digital devices.

This chargesheet is a significant step towards seeking justice for the victims of this heinous crime. The NIA has made considerable progress in identifying and apprehending the perpetrator, highlighting the importance of intelligence gathering and effective law enforcement in countering terrorism. It serves as a reminder of the need to remain vigilant and proactive in preventing such acts of violence in the future.

