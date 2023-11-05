New Article: Investigating Inflammatory Social Media Posts After the Kalamassery Blasts

The recent serial blasts at a convention centre in Kalamassery, Kerala, have prompted an extensive investigation the police into inflammatory social media posts. The Kerala Police have registered 54 cases in connection with these posts, which were believed to have incited communal hatred. The explosions, which occurred on October 29, resulted in three deaths and left 41 people injured.

According to the police, the highest number of cases (26) were registered in the Malappuram district, followed Ernakulam (15), Thiruvananthapuram (5), Thrissur city (2), and Kottayam (2). Additional cases were also filed in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, and Kozhikode Rural.

To address this issue, the police have identified several fake profiles that were used to share posts inciting communal hatred. They have requested assistance from platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X, and WhatsApp to identify the IP addresses connected to these fake profiles. The police’s cyber cell is working diligently round the clock to locate and take appropriate action against these accounts.

In a separate incident, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar faced legal action for his comments on the blasts. The BJP leader was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Kerala Police Act for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and causing nuisance and public order violations. Chandrasekhar’s comment, made on X, attracted controversy linking the Kerala Chief Minister’s protests against Israel with the attacks on Christians.

On October 30, the police arrested a man named Dominic Martin in connection with the blasts. Martin had claimed responsibility for the explosions in a social media post, expressing anger towards the teachings of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. However, the post was later deleted.

The investigation into inflammatory social media posts after the Kalamassery blasts emphasizes the importance of responsible digital communication. It serves as a reminder for users to be aware of the potential consequences of their online actions and the need to promote harmony and understanding in society.

