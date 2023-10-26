New Measures Implemented for Online Platform Monitoring in Kerala

The Kerala Police recently made an unprecedented move registering a case for the uploading of negative movie reviews on social media, marking the first such instance in the state. The complaint was lodged director Ubaini Ebrahim, who claimed that these reviews were intentionally aimed at portraying his film in a negative light. This action has sparked a heated debate, with the case now being reviewed in the High Court.

According to the charge sheet, the first seven accused in the case include the owner of the ‘Snake Plant Cinema promotion company’ named Hains, as well as individuals associated with various social media platforms. These individuals include a Facebook account holder, Anoop Anu, and Youtubers Arun Tharanga and Aswanth Kok. Additionally, operators of YouTube channels N V Focus, Trend Sector 24×7, and the social media handle ‘Travelling Soulmates’ have also been named. The culprits have been charged with maliciously spreading negative reviews about the film online.

In response, the High Court has issued a directive to enforce strict monitoring of online platforms. This move aims to mitigate the dissemination of harmful and defamatory content. By holding individuals accountable for their actions on social media, the court hopes to deter others from engaging in similar behavior.

This groundbreaking case sheds light on the growing issue of online harassment and the impact it can have on individuals and industries. It serves as a reminder that freedom of expression should not be misused to deliberately harm others. While constructive criticism is an essential part of creative industries, there is a clear line between providing feedback and intentionally disparaging a work.

With the implementation of heightened monitoring measures, it is important to strike a balance between protecting freedom of speech and ensuring responsible online behavior. By holding individuals accountable for their actions, authorities aim to create a safer and more constructive digital environment for all users.

