Drunk Man Brings Python to Petrol Pump for Selfie, Python Strangulates Him

A man in an intoxicated state shocked the staff at a petrol pump near Kannur when he approached them with a python and asked them to take his photo. The incident took place at the Valapattanam petrol pump, where Abhishek, a salesperson, described the man, named Chandran, as being drunk and unaware of the seriousness of his actions. He wanted a picture of himself with the python around his neck.

Unfortunately, things took a dangerous turn when the python began to coil around Chandran’s neck, causing him to collapse. Abhishek, realizing the gravity of the situation, quickly sprung into action. Despite his fear of snakes, he grabbed a gunny bag and rushed towards Chandran. With great effort, he managed to forcefully pull the python’s tail, causing it to release its grip and crawl away.

Abhishek acted heroically without hesitation, with the realization that a life was at stake. His quick thinking and bravery saved Chandran from a potentially deadly situation. The incident serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of mishandling wild animals, especially when under the influence of alcohol.

Instances like these highlight the importance of responsible behavior and respect towards wildlife. It is crucial to understand the potential harm that can arise from engaging with unpredictable creatures like pythons. Irresponsible actions not only put oneself at risk but also endanger the lives of innocent animals.

