Kerala Police Launches WhatsApp Number to Report Online Loan App Frauds

Kerala Police have recently introduced a dedicated WhatsApp number for individuals who have fallen victim to online frauds caused unauthorized loan apps. Victims can now lodge their complaints contacting 9497980900, a service available 24 hours a day.

The new WhatsApp number allows complainants to submit their grievances in various formats, including text, photo, video, and voice messages. However, the option to file complaints through phone calls is not currently available. If necessary, police officers may reach out to the complainant for further information.

This new initiative the Kerala Police aims to combat the rising trend of online loan app frauds in the state. With the introduction of the WhatsApp number, the police force hopes to encourage more people to report such incidents and take necessary measures against the culprits.

Online loan app frauds have become a significant concern in recent years, with criminals exploiting vulnerable individuals in need of quick loans. These fraudsters often operate through unauthorized loan apps, promising easy access to funds but then charging exorbitant interest rates or unlawfully collecting personal information.

The Kerala Police have launched awareness campaigns to educate the public about these frauds and raise awareness of the WhatsApp reporting service. By providing a simple and easily accessible method for reporting, the police hope to create a safer online environment and crack down on those who prey on unsuspecting victims.

Definitions:

Unauthorized loan apps: Applications that provide loans without the necessary approval or license from regulatory authorities.

Sources:

Source article: Kerala Police introduce WhatsApp number for reporting loan app frauds.

Additional information: Kerala Police official website.