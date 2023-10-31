New Article: Investigation Underway Against Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar for Alleged Provocative Statements

The Kerala police have officially registered an FIR against Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar, launching an investigation into his recent statements that have been accused of inciting hostility among various groups. The charges stem from Chandrasekhar’s comments following the recent explosions at a prayer meeting in Ernakulam, Kerala.

According to the Kerala police, the case was filed in response to Chandrasekhar’s social media posts regarding the Kochi blasts and a virtual address made a Hamas leader during an event organized an Islamist group in the state’s Malappuram district. Chandrasekhar had associated the Kerala serial blasts with this virtual address, sparking controversy and public outrage.

The FIR accuses Chandrasekhar of violating Sections 153A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, birthplace, or residence. Additionally, he is facing charges under Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act for causing nuisance and violating public order.

The controversy erupted when Chandrasekhar directed sharp criticism towards Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on social media in the aftermath of the bomb blasts. In his post on X platform, Chandrasekhar condemned what he described as “dirty shameless appeasement politics” and accused Vijayan, who is already facing corruption charges, of turning a blind eye to the open calls for Jihad the terrorist organization Hamas, leading to attacks and bombings targeted at innocent Christians.

The investigation is ongoing, and both political figures find themselves engaged in a heated verbal exchange. The bomb blasts at the religious gathering of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kalamassery resulted in numerous casualties, including fatalities and injuries.

FAQ:

Q: What charges is Rajeev Chandrasekhar facing?

A: Rajeev Chandrasekhar is facing charges under Sections 153A of the IPC for promoting enmity between different groups and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act for causing nuisance and violating public order.

Q: What controversy sparked the investigation?

A: The investigation stemmed from Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s social media posts following the bomb blasts in Kochi, where he associated the attacks with a virtual address made a Hamas leader during an event in Malappuram district.

Q: What were Chandrasekhar’s criticisms of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan?

A: Chandrasekhar condemned the alleged appeasement politics of Vijayan and accused him of disregarding the calls for Jihad the terrorist organization Hamas, which Chandrasekhar claims resulted in attacks on innocent Christians.