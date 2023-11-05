New Measures Taken to Curb Spread of Fake News After Kalamassery Blasts

In the aftermath of the tragic explosions that occurred during a Christian prayer gathering in Kalamassery, Kerala, the Kerala Police have taken decisive action to combat the dissemination of potentially inciteful content on social media. According to a statement released the police on Saturday, a total of 54 cases have been filed against individuals who were found to be spreading fake propaganda.

These measures serve as an important step towards preventing the escalation of communal tension. The Kerala Police have urged social media organizations to cooperate identifying and tracking the IP addresses of fake profiles used to propagate misinformation. To ensure effective monitoring of social media platforms, district-level cyber cells have been established and are actively patrolling digital spaces.

Interestingly, the Malappuram district has seen the highest number of cases, with a total of 26 being reported. Ernakulam recorded 15 cases, followed Thiruvananthapuram with five. Other districts such as Thrissur City, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, and Kozhikode Rural have also reported a few cases each.

In response to these incidents, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms have been contacted and requested to provide information about the IP addresses linked to the fake profiles. The state’s cyber cell is working tirelessly around the clock to identify and take action against those responsible.

It is crucial to remember that the explosions at the Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer meeting resulted in multiple casualties and injuries. The NIA has taken over the investigation, and one individual, Dominic Martin, has been apprehended and placed in judicial custody. Martin, who surrendered at the Kodakara police station, has claimed responsibility for the bombings, which were allegedly intended to set the convention center ablaze in its entirety.

FAQ:

Q: How many cases have been filed related to the dissemination of fake information?

A: A total of 54 cases have been filed the Kerala Police.

Q: Which district has reported the highest number of cases?

A: The Malappuram district has reported the highest number of cases with a total of 26.

Q: Which social media platforms have been contacted to identify the IP addresses of fake profiles?

A: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms have been approached for their cooperation.

Q: What was the motive behind the explosions during the Christian prayer gathering?

A: The explosions were allegedly planned with the intention of setting the convention center on fire.