Tragic Suicide in Kerala Leaves Community in Grief

In a heartbreaking incident, a young man from Aluva, Kerala, took his own life after posting an obituary for himself on his Instagram page. The 28-year-old, identified as Ajmal Shereef, was found hanging inside his home on Friday evening.

According to the police, Ajmal’s family revealed that he had been struggling to secure employment, which had caused him to become increasingly depressed. This ongoing battle with unemployment weighed heavily on him, leading him to take this drastic step.

Ajmal, who had amassed a following of over 14k on Instagram, made one final post before his untimely death. The post featured a photo of himself and bore the caption ‘RIP Ajmal Shereef 1995-2003’. Little did his followers know that this was not just a tribute, but a haunting farewell.

The news of Ajmal’s suicide has left the local community in shock and mourning. Friends, family, and well-wishers have been expressing their deep sorrow and offering condolences to his loved ones.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the profound impact that unemployment and mental health struggles can have on individuals. It highlights the urgent need for better support systems, both in terms of employment opportunities and mental health services.

If you or someone you know is struggling with similar challenges, it is crucial to reach out for help. There are various helplines and mental health specialists available that can provide the necessary support during these difficult times. Remember, you are not alone, and there is always help available.