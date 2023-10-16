Heavy Rains Hit Kerala as Winter Approaches

While residents in most parts of India prepare for the winter season, Kerala has been hit heavy rains, causing waterlogging and flooding in many areas. The India Meteorological Department has attributed the downpour to cyclonic circulations over coastal Tamil Nadu, the Lakshadweep area, and the Kerala coast. Thiruvananthapuram received a staggering 1295% excess rain in just 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday.

The impact of the heavy rainfall has been devastating. It has disrupted daily life and caused significant damage to infrastructure. Videos and images shared on social media show flooded streets, overflowing streams, and waterlogged neighborhoods. The intensity of the rainfall has raised concerns about the drainage system in the city.

This recent spell of heavy rains in Kerala is not an isolated incident. Last week, Bengaluru also experienced heavy rainfall, resulting in waterlogging and traffic congestion in various parts of the city. This suggests that the monsoons are still active in certain areas of India, even as winter approaches.

While it is common for Kerala to receive rainfall during the month of October, the amount and intensity of the recent downpour have been exceptional. According to experts, daily rains are likely to continue in southern and central parts of Kerala for the next two weeks, although the intensity of the rain is expected to decrease after Tuesday.

In light of these events, it is crucial for the authorities to prioritize immediate relief efforts and also investigate the reasons behind the clogged drainage system in Thiruvananthapuram. Addressing these issues will help mitigate the impact of heavy rains in the future and ensure the safety and well-being of the residents.

