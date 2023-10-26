Kerala Police Registers Case Against Online Film Reviewers and Social Media Platforms

The Kerala Police has taken legal action against various online film reviewers and social media platforms following a complaint filed the director of the Malayalam movie Rahel Makan Kora. The director, Ubani E, alleged that these individuals and platforms targeted the movie immediately after its release posting negative reviews on social media. The motive behind these actions, according to the director, was to extort money and damage his reputation. One of the accused even issued threats to harm the film further if legal action was taken.

Among those named in the complaint is Hains, the owner of a cinema promotion company called Snake Plant. Additionally, YouTubers Arun Tharanga and Aswanth Kok, an individual using the Facebook account name anoopanu6165, and operators of YouTube channels NV Focus, Trend Sector 24X7, and Travelling Soulmates with the social media handle soulmates55 were also mentioned. YouTube and Facebook, as the platforms where the negative reviews were posted, have also reportedly been booked.

The accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 385 related to putting someone in fear of injury to commit extortion, Section 34 covering acts done several individuals in furtherance of a common intention, and the Kerala Police Act Section 120 (O) for causing a nuisance and violating public order.

In a separate development, the Kerala High Court called for stricter monitoring of online platforms to prevent the posting and circulation of anonymous and malicious film reviews. The court instructed the authorities to take action against such content invoking provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The court’s decision came in response to a case filed the director of the film Aromalinte Adyathe Pranayam, who sought a gag order to prohibit social media influencers and film-reviewing vloggers from publishing any reviews for a minimum of seven days after a film is released. The court also heard a plea from the Producers’ Association.

The court was presented with evidence of social media pages operating under fake names or anonymously, which is a violation of the Information Technology Act. Justice Devan Ramachandran emphasized that freedom of speech and expression should not be used to justify criminal actions and blackmail.

In response, the Kerala Police submitted protocols to prevent “motivated, malicious, negative reviews” and “review bombings.” The court welcomed these measures as a positive step in curbing such activities.

FAQ

1. What prompted the Kerala Police to take legal action against online film reviewers?

The Kerala Police took action following a complaint filed the director of a Malayalam movie who claimed that negative reviews were being posted on social media with the intention of extorting money and damaging his reputation.

2. Who are some of the individuals and platforms named in the complaint?

The accused include Hains, the owner of a cinema promotion company called Snake Plant, YouTubers Arun Tharanga and Aswanth Kok, an individual using the Facebook account name anoopanu6165, and operators of YouTube channels NV Focus, Trend Sector 24X7, and Travelling Soulmates with the social media handle soulmates55. YouTube and Facebook, the platforms where the negative reviews were uploaded, were also named.

3. What charges have been filed against the accused?

The accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code Section 385, which deals with putting someone in fear of injury to commit extortion, Section 34, covering acts done several individuals in furtherance of a common intention, and the Kerala Police Act Section 120 (O) for causing a nuisance and violating public order.

4. Why did the Kerala High Court call for stricter monitoring of online platforms?

The court called for stricter monitoring to prevent the posting and circulation of anonymous and malicious film reviews, as these actions can have a negative impact on the film industry and individuals associated with it.

5. What measures were submitted the Kerala Police to prevent negative reviews and “review bombings”?

The Kerala Police submitted protocols to prevent “motivated, malicious, negative reviews” and “review bombings” in response to the court’s call for stricter monitoring. These protocols aim to address the issue and ensure a fair environment for filmmakers and their work.

(Original article source: The News Minute)