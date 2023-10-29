New Article: Kerala Chief Minister Criticizes Union Minister Chandrasekhar Over Blast Incident

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sharply criticized Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar for his social media posts regarding a recent blast at a convention center in Kalamassery. While addressing the media, Vijayan condemned Chandrasekhar’s remarks, labeling them as an example of communal bias. Though the Chief Minister did not explicitly mention the Union Minister’s name, he questioned the basis of Chandrasekhar’s statements and criticized his decision to make such comments while an ongoing investigation was underway.

During the press conference, Vijayan also read out the contents of Chandrasekhar’s posts, both in English and Malayalam, which accused the Chief Minister of engaging in appeasement politics and disregarding the security of the Christian community. Vijayan along with other BJP leaders who echoed similar sentiments were accused of targeting a specific group for their political gain.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for respect towards investigative agencies and expressed disappointment that a minister would display such derogatory remarks. He highlighted the involvement of both state and central agencies in the investigation and stated that his administration had never pursued a communal agenda.

Vijayan urged the public to be cautious of such divisive campaigns and cautioned against engaging in venomous activities on social media platforms. He sternly warned that strong action would be taken against individuals who propagate hatred and misinformation in relation to the blast incident.

Meanwhile, a special investigation team comprising 21 members has been formed the Kerala Police to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter. The team, led ADGP Ajith Kumar, will work diligently to uncover the truth behind the incident that resulted in the death of two women and left 51 others injured.

As the investigation progresses, the Chief Minister reassured the public that anyone found responsible for the blasts, regardless of their affiliation, would face the full force of the law to ensure justice is served.

