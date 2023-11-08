New Restrictions on Social Media Following Controversial Vlogger Case

In a recent development, a prominent woman vlogger, Lasitha Palakkal, has been charged with spreading hatred on social media platforms. The charges are in connection with the recent blasts that took place at a religious gathering in Kalamassery, Kochi, resulting in the death of four individuals. The vlogger, along with another person named R. Sreeraj, is accused of making defamatory posts against Abdul Nasar Madani, the chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and a prime accused in the Coimbatore blast case.

The police have taken action against Palakkal based on a complaint filed a PDP office-bearer. The Thrikkakara police have registered a case under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Kerala Police Act. Section 153A of the IPC deals with promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and other factors that can disturb social harmony.

Palakkal’s alleged inflammatory posts and remarks on social media have gained attention in the past, making her a subject of controversy. The case against her is considered a significant step in curbing the spread of hate speech and maintaining social harmony.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for stricter regulations on social media platforms. With the increasing influence of social media in shaping public opinion, it is imperative to address the misuse of these platforms for spreading hatred and misinformation. However, striking a balance between freedom of speech and curbing hate speech remains a challenging task.

As law enforcement agencies continue their investigation into this case, it is expected that more efforts will be made to ensure responsible usage of social media and prevent the spread of hatred and violence.

