Kerala Police Takes Action Against Communal Instigation on Social Media

The Kerala Police has taken swift action in response to the recent blasts at a Christian prayer meet near Kalamassery in Kochi. In an effort to combat the spread of communally instigative content through social media, the police have registered 54 cases across the state.

According to the police, the highest number of cases, 26 in total, were registered in Malappuram district, followed 15 in Ernakulam and five in Thiruvananthapuram. Thrissur City and Kottayam reported two cases each, while Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, and Kozhikode Rural had one case each.

As part of their investigation, the police have discovered numerous fake profiles that have been used to share posts inciting communal hatred. To address this issue, the police have reached out to social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X, WhatsApp, and others, requesting them to identify the IP addresses associated with these fictitious accounts.

The release stated that the cyber cell in the state is working tirelessly, around the clock, to identify the individuals behind these fake profiles. By tracking the IP addresses, the police hope to hold accountable those responsible for spreading the divisive content.

The Kerala Police’s proactive approach in cracking down on the spread of inflammatory content on social media should serve as a warning to those who seek to exploit online platforms for nefarious purposes. It also highlights the importance of responsible digital citizenship, where users are encouraged to report suspicious accounts and refrain from engaging with content that promotes hatred or discrimination.

FAQs:

Q: What prompted the Kerala Police to take action?

A: The recent blasts at a Christian prayer meet near Kalamassery in Kochi led to the police taking action against the spread of communally instigative content on social media.

Q: Which district reported the highest number of cases?

A: Malappuram district reported the highest number of cases, with a total of 26 registered the police.

Q: What steps have the police taken to address the issue?

A: The police have requested social media platforms to identify the IP addresses of fake profiles and are working round the clock to identify the individuals behind them.

Q: What can individuals do to contribute to responsible digital citizenship?

A: Users should report suspicious accounts and avoid engaging with content that promotes hatred or discrimination.